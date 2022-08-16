Diner Safaris In Biden Country

Hardly a new observation, but where are all the pieces about "Biden voters who still love Biden?" I don't think New York Times political journalists, or their imagined audience (their friends), understand normie Democrats any better than they understand Trump voters.
Not that their portrayals of Trump voters were correct, either, but the premise - we need to learn about this (because we don't understand) and explain it to you (because you don't either) - wasn't completely nuts.
The "nuts" - or wrong - part is the belief by a certain class of people that they are uniquely qualified for these anthropological expositions, instead of being much closer to, say, Trump trying to understand how a supermarket works.