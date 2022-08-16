Golf Cart Nation

They are the ideal "short trip" transportation for "the suburbs," but the problem is many suburbs aren't well-built to even adapt to that. The single-access road development with no retail connected to a busy Stroad is not golf cart friendly, and while cut through paths and street adapations are possible, they are still adaptions that have to be made deliberately.
Lots of places where people are "crow flies" .5 miles from the supermarket, but street access 3 miles, 2 of which are on a 55mph road.