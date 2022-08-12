Jack-Booted Thugs

In the alternate MAGA reality, Biden and Garland are corrupt thugs abusing their power, but everybody knows this isn't the case, especially the higly paid Advanced Politics Knowers who pretend to take this possibility seriously at times.
In reality, Garland has been extremely cautious. Whether or not he has been doing this sensibly and appropriately is I think still somewhat unknowable, but any non-lying or non-pretending-take-liars-seriously observers know he has certainly overlooked much obvious crimeing!
Maybe they have nothing, maybe they were acting on bad information. Who knows? But they weren't going to send the Feds into Mar-a-Lago unless they thought there something really really bad was going on!!!