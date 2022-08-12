They'll Be Back

Occasionally there's a brief glitch in the conservative talking points production machine, but they'll soon think of some "If Chewbacca lives on Endor, you must acquit!" level stuff that all our highly paid Advanced Politics Knowers will pretend to take seriously.
CANCELLED: 9:00 am EDT The conservative Republicans’ House Freedom Caucus will no longer be holding a news conference to discuss the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.— Jennifer King (@jenapradio) August 12, 2022