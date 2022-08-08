Monday, August 08, 2022

Joe Manchin, The Greatest Democrat

The usual suspects are busy rewriting history, how Manchin saved a deal that was almost scuttled by the perifidious Squad and their minions.

Lis Smith (not the only one doing this) is a monster, of course, but she'll always have a seat at the table for reasons best left for you to figure out. Anyway, reasonable advice is: don't expect the people you shit on to carry your burden.
by Atrios at 09:00