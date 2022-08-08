Joe Manchin, The Greatest Democrat

Lis Smith (not the only one doing this) is a monster, of course, but she'll always have a seat at the table for reasons best left for you to figure out.
Anyway, reasonable advice is: don't expect the people you shit on to carry your burden.
The far left votes against infrastructure, turns attention to student debt on same day Dems pass biggest investment in clean energy, landmark prescription drug negotiation bill. But remind me how it’s the reasonable wing of the Dem Party that’s the problem? https://t.co/5eb4QDffRP— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) August 7, 2022