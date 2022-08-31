Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Optimal Policy
"Goals" are never that clearly defined, and nor are, of course, the distribution of benefits and costs. How costs are defined can be pretty funny! It isn't political to, for example, assume a high wage person's time (and thus their LIFE) is more valuable than a low wage person's! It's just science!
Yah, sure, Larry Summers only pipes up when he's addressing a clearly defined question given to him by a policymaker, and is always very explicit about the distributional consequences of a Fed rate hike! That's Serious Economics!!!
Generally the implicit social welfare function in economic analysis is not explicit enough! It's always lurking, though. Roughly, if you try to (pretend to) avoid making judgment calls about distribution, you end up favoring very unequal ones!
The optimal policy to reduce student debt by $10,000 is to reduce student debt by $10,000. Can't argue with that, certainly.
by Atrios at 15:30