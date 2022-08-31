Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Popularism!

These aren't slam dunk numbers, but they're pretty good!
49 percent approve of the debt cancellation, 43 percent disapprove;

56 percent approve of Biden extending the pause on student loan payments;

54 percent approve of Biden decreasing the amounts student loan borrowers need to pay back each month;

And 55 percent approve of covering borrower’s unpaid monthly interest as long as they are making monthly payments.
A bunch of people whose Daddies paid for Harvard assured me this would be very unpopular.

Always pay attention when the imagined unpopularity of a policy is suddenly very important. Quite often the actual popularity of something doesn't matter at all! All very mysterious.
