Popularism!

49 percent approve of the debt cancellation, 43 percent disapprove;A bunch of people whose Daddies paid for Harvard assured me this would be very unpopular.
56 percent approve of Biden extending the pause on student loan payments;
54 percent approve of Biden decreasing the amounts student loan borrowers need to pay back each month;
And 55 percent approve of covering borrower’s unpaid monthly interest as long as they are making monthly payments.
Always pay attention when the imagined unpopularity of a policy is suddenly very important. Quite often the actual popularity of something doesn't matter at all! All very mysterious.