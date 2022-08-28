This other poll suggests much greater support for the concept of student debt relief generally, with a lot of people annoyed that Biden didn't do more (though the writeup confuses this point).
Support for the President’s recent actions to lower costs for working and middle class families pic.twitter.com/8jXkrrcVTH— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 28, 2022
Voters are split when it comes to both policies. When asked about their support for loan forgiveness, 36% think the $10,000 cancellation is too much action, 35% think it is just the right amount of action, and 30% think it is not enough, the poll says.The model in the minds of political reporters, especially when covering Democrats, is always "politicians battling for the center" and approval/disapproval is seen as a measure of how those voters are swayed.