It would be wrong to see Dobbs as an "opportunity," but it does make it easier to provide clarity to the stakes. The abortion "debate" has been ludicrous for decades, with politicians never being pushed to actually explain the consequences of abortion restrictions because the political journalists largely never thought about them either. Policy is all just vibes to them. How "icky" do you think abortion is, senator?
Doubt in 30 years one senator had to face a question about, for example, ectopic pregnancies, allowing them to gesture vaguely about "health and life" exceptions which we see they care nothing about. Only crazy abortion activists said such things!!! And who can trust those lunatics?