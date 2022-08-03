Wednesday, August 03, 2022

What's The Matter With Washington

I was a bit nervous about the Kansas ballot question because of the timing (August) and poor wording of the question, but aside from those concerns I'm not at all surprised by the results. Elections are never entirely pure and fair, of course, but in a relatively "fair fight" I think a majority vote on abortion - not possible in all places given different constitutions - wins in at least 40 states. Probably more.

Dems are used to treating abortion as, well, "icky." Unfortunate. "Safe, legal, rare." Something they're slightly embarassed to support. They should change. The senator from Hawaii: Go loud and proud. Republicans are killing women for sport. That is not so popular! Don't be like 2006 Claire McCasskill:
MS. McCASKILL: I do, within the constitutional framework that we currently have, with the exception for the life of the mother. I also support parental notification. On the whole issue of abortion, what we need to do—I, I, I certainly believe that abortion should remain safe, legal and rare in the early term, but why don’t we concentrate on prevention? Why don’t we all—none of us want abortion, none of us support abortion. Let’s come together and work on preventing abortions in this country, making adoption easier and, and, and do the right thing to, to drop the number of abortions instead of making health care more unavailable to poor women, which in fact drives up the number of abortions in this country.
58.8% to 41.2% in Kansas.
