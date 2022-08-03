What's The Matter With Washington

Dems are used to treating abortion as, well, "icky." Unfortunate. "Safe, legal, rare." Something they're slightly embarassed to support. They should change. The senator from Hawaii:
I am begging pollsters and strategists to understand that passion is on the pro choice side, and that one of the jobs of your candidate is to make abortion an issue, and not just read a poll, see choice polling second or third, and talk like a robot about whatever polls first.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 3, 2022
Go loud and proud. Republicans are killing women for sport. That is not so popular! Don't be like 2006 Claire McCasskill:
Some people tell pollsters things like they are answering test questions. They think they are supposed to give you the right answer. While issue polling can be is useful, it shouldn’t be taken too literally. Candidates can raise the salience of an issue by taking about it.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 3, 2022
MS. McCASKILL: I do, within the constitutional framework that we currently have, with the exception for the life of the mother. I also support parental notification. On the whole issue of abortion, what we need to do—I, I, I certainly believe that abortion should remain safe, legal and rare in the early term, but why don’t we concentrate on prevention? Why don’t we all—none of us want abortion, none of us support abortion. Let’s come together and work on preventing abortions in this country, making adoption easier and, and, and do the right thing to, to drop the number of abortions instead of making health care more unavailable to poor women, which in fact drives up the number of abortions in this country.58.8% to 41.2% in Kansas.