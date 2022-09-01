Thursday, September 01, 2022

Not a knock on Fetterman or even Allen here, but this is one of those comments which invites some obvious questions such as, "could you tell us which senators are not as on the ball as a recent stroke victim?"
 
Sure his point here was probably just, "obviously Fetterman seems fine," but it's well-known that the senate is filled with people who are not really on the ball. For some reason that's in the category of "things political journalists cover for instead of making clear by reporting on what those politicians say and do."
