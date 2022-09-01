For about 2 years, after the election of the first black president, this is how Politico covered... Sarah Palin. It wasn't twitter then, it was Facebook, but the most important political news of the moment was whatever dumb shit she posted on there or any other random stuff that came out of her mouth. It wasn't just Politico, of course, the cable nets covered her rallies 24/7 and... well, it's all very familiar, isn't it. But Politico absolutely centered her in an unbelievable way.
The Politico guys wrote a minor mea culpa at some point, that I'm too lazy to find, which was basically, "oh, maybe she wasn't the most powerful political force in American history. Our bad, a bit."