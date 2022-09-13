Dumb Or Pretending To Be Dumb

This will be the new Wise Moderate Compromise. By the end of the day this will be Graham trying to do the Democrats a favor, because that's how abortion coverage has been for decades.
Irony of the umpteen quote tweets piling up here is many think Graham was/is trying to give Rs a way out of their pol problem by ensuring legal abortion for 20 weeks. (Of all the GOP senators who'd push a total abortion ban, he's....not high on list)https://t.co/jVHDqNWYFB— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 13, 2022
Reporters talk to a single person who know anything about anything challenge.