Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Dumb Or Pretending To Be Dumb

Graham has been a major anti-abortion crusader his whole career, but portraying him as a reasonable moderate despite having never been a "reasonable moderate" even by the easy standards of these things on *a single issue* won't stop access journalists from playing along. This will be the new Wise Moderate Compromise. By the end of the day this will be Graham trying to do the Democrats a favor, because that's how abortion coverage has been for decades.

Reporters talk to a single person who know anything about anything challenge.
by Atrios at 09:30