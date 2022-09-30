Natural Disasters

As we learned with Bushie and Brownie, Republican governance isn't able to cope with the idea that there's actually work to be done, sometimes, like when a big hurricane destroys an area.
The resources required to put parts of Florida back together again are immense, but also require a government that is capable not just having the money to do so but some idea of how to do it.
Yelling at Brandon isn't going to do it, and nor will just handing money to America's Greatest Governor, but I'm sure that will be their plan.