Details don't matter, really. He's got another one of his exciting presentations today, about AI, and articles are filled with exciting possibilities about Musk's "supercomputer" and his robot prototype. You'd think "showed off his unbreakable glass by breaking it" or "announcing his robot with a guy in spandex pretending to a be a robot" [last time] would add a tiny bit of skepticism, but...
There is a bit more skepticism than there used to be, but "get a load of this nonsense" should be the default.