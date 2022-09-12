This single question occupied us for the rest of the hour. They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from raiders as well as angry mobs. One had already secured a dozen Navy Seals to make their way to his compound if he gave them the right cue. But how would he pay the guards once even his crypto was worthless? What would stop the guards from eventually choosing their own leader?They don't try to save the world - in fact, they lean towards hastening this - because it is what they think they want. But what if the help gets a bit uppity?
The billionaires considered using special combination locks on the food supply that only they knew. Or making guards wear disciplinary collars of some kind in return for their survival. Or maybe building robots to serve as guards and workers – if that technology could be developed “in time”.
Or You Could Try To Save The World
The billionaires do want to be slave lords in the post-apocalyptic feudal society of their imagination, but they're a bit nervous about keeping the help in line.
