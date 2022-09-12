If your response to the George Floyd inspired protests of 2020 (and what led to them) was to concern troll about how, "black people participating in public life is a big barrier to achieving civil rights goals (which I do not support, though I claim to), and thus the fault of black people," we also don't have to pretend you are a non-racist good faith actor.
I've seen this shit for decades! It isn't clever or new, except in the Jonah Goldberg sense of, "It is a very serious, thoughtful, argument that has never been made in such detail or with such care."