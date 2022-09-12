Monday, September 12, 2022

If your response to the George Floyd inspired protests of 2020 (and what led to them) was to concern troll about how, "black people participating in public life is a big barrier to achieving civil rights goals (which I do not support, though I claim to), and thus the fault of black people," we also don't have to pretend you are a non-racist good faith actor.

I've seen this shit for decades! It isn't clever or new, except in the Jonah Goldberg sense of, "It is a very serious, thoughtful, argument that has never been made in such detail or with such care."
by Atrios at 10:15