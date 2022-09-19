THE PANDEMIC IS OVER

So says Biden.
One thing about doing this "job" for so long is seeing several major events about which it becomes apparent that if enough people with prominent platforms assert something is true, it becomes true.
Watching the recent history of covid be rewritten so quickly has been maddening.
Influential people enraged because someone suggested they put a mask on have completely reconfigured reality. It's interesting, I guess.
Get your boosters, slip on a mask when it isn't too inconvenient. Somehow even that message became too much for the "MOOOOOM, YOU CAN'T MAKE ME" crowd.