17 Geppettos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect."We" always said abortion was health care, and all the centrist dudes scoffed and said, "oh you mean the slutty slut slut slut going down to the abortionplex for the 4th time that month because she can't keep her legs closed is 'health care?' That is FALSE and BAD MESSAGING and I am pro-choice and take no pleasure reporting this."
This type of thing was inevitable because there is no way for it not to be. You can't separate a woman (or child) from her reproductive organs.