Mitch McConnell Is A Rich And Powerful Man Who Can Take Care Of Himself

When you are dealing with someone for whom there is no bottom, it’s not exactly surprising to see him hit a new low. Nonetheless, Donald Trump’s latest social media broadside against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stands out for its odious recklessness.No it is not a new low for Donald Trump, not even close. Attacking the vulnerable is always more despicable than attacking the powerful, especially the ones, like Mitch, who continue to make the choices he has.
Trump's said and (more importantly) done a lot of racist things... but being racist about Elaine Chao, that crosses the line!