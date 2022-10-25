Abortion Is Health Care

But access to pre- and post-natal care dwindled in Mississippi since the June ruling, making childbirth even more dangerous for poor women and children. The only neonatal intensive care unit in the state’s impoverished Delta region closed in July under financial pressures, moving lifesaving care for ill or premature newborn babies about two hours away by car.You'd have to be nuts to try to practice in these places, and it isn't enough to be a kindly saintly doctor in our glorious modern medical care system, as they don't have the authority to make decisions.
