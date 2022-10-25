FALL FUNDRAISING DAY 5

Joke, of course, but obviously "the internet" has changed quite a lot. I think the fall from the golden age of the blogosphere largely predated the rise of what we think of as "social media," and was due to other reasons, but the new stuff occupies that space now.
I don't fail to "get" TikTok because I'm old (though maybe that too), I've just never liked watching little internet videos like that. I suppose I "get" podcasts, in that I understand why people listen to them, but I never do. The only time I'd listen to that kind of thing is when I'm driving, and I rarely drive!
Consider giving to me instead of that shitty podcaster!!!
