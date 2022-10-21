Friday, October 21, 2022

FALL FUNDRAISING FUN

A strange thing is that blogging is it is a lot harder than it used to be. One reason is there aren't any other blogs! Not many, anyway. Not updated-regularly-and-not-behind-a-paywall blogs. Paywalls generally are frustrating, as is every journalist who complains 'people only read the headlines [tweets]' because, my guys, no one has subscriptions to 20 publications, unless they have institutional access. I can't just link to things without considering the paywall.

The cross-blog conversation has largely been lost. I think that was some of what made the whole blog "culture" fun, if a bit silly, back in the day. Ah, well, no point in dwelling on the past!

Thanks to all who help keep my blogs mighty in strong. It's not hard to blog for a few days, but it's hard to do this "all the time" which is what I do, really, even if that isn't obvious. Not sure blogging is going to SAVE THE WORLD as we once hoped, but hopefully I provide some value to people, still, in providing a space for community at the very least. Internet communities are another thing that have been lost (not completely).

