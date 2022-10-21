FALL FUNDRAISING FUN

The cross-blog conversation has largely been lost. I think that was some of what made the whole blog "culture" fun, if a bit silly, back in the day. Ah, well, no point in dwelling on the past!
Thanks to all who help keep my blogs mighty in strong. It's not hard to blog for a few days, but it's hard to do this "all the time" which is what I do, really, even if that isn't obvious. Not sure blogging is going to SAVE THE WORLD as we once hoped, but hopefully I provide some value to people, still, in providing a space for community at the very least. Internet communities are another thing that have been lost (not completely).
