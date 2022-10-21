UK political journalism is even dumber than American political journalism, and I, of all people, know what an extreme statement that is.
Many parts of this, but a big one is that they *all* (journalists, politicians) grew up together, went to school together, married each other, etc. The BBC has a weekly public affairs show, with audience questions, and last night they put on Boris Johnson's sister, who was a regular guest throughout his time in office.
It makes it difficult for any of them to blame anyone with actual power, because that's probably tomorrow night's dinner guest. So they all stubbornly refuse to see where actual power is.
A bit of this in the US, too. There is a club. But not *everbody* is in the club, unlike the UK.