Hating Charles

My point here is not about whether Charles deserves it, whether Charles the actual human is or isn't as detestable overall as portrayed in the TV show because I have no idea, just simply that the people involved in the show seem to absolutely hate him, or at least think portraying him that way is good TV.
All the rest (except the so far not very present Andrew) are given a degree of sympathetic portrayal which likely exceeds what they deserve, even if those portrayals are hardly always especially nice. Philip is not presented especially well, but a lot of time is spent giving him a sympathetic background story, and certainly some of the rougher edges that we know about have been smoothed.