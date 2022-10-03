He's Gandalf And Magneto And Mother Goose

Ian McKellen, two-time Oscar nominee, Tony award-winner and recipient of a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, is set to appear in a pantomime production of “Mother Goose” this winter.The US fake freakout about drag performers for children is especially "funny" (except for the not funny parts) as the traditional Christmas children's theater show in Britain is a drag show.
McKellen will play the title role of Mother Goose (also known as “Ma”) while Bishop will play Mother Goose’s husband Vic (“Pa”). As the show opens, the avian couple are running an animal sanctuary inside an abandoned department store.
