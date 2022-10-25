Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Incentives

I bet these now convicted felons will still be treated like amusing rogues, the way the press always treats Republican dirty tricksters. Turd Blossom, with whom David Broder dined on quail. Roger Stone for *decades*.
A pair of right-wing provocateurs pleaded guilty Monday to telecommunications fraud stemming from robocalls made shortly before the 2020 election.

Jacob Wohl, 24, and Jack Burkman, 56, each pleaded guilty to one felony count, a spokesperson from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
The incentives being, "there are rarely any consequences, and even when there are they probably just give you even more attention." Not expecting any serious sentencing here.

Related, conservatives have been terrorizing women going to Planned Parenthood for decades and decades. That's just how it has to be. 20 people show up to Alito's house and THIS MUST NOT STAND and every elected Dem has to answer for it. Punching down is always ok, especially when you're punching the libs. A minor incovenience to important people? THIS IS CANCEL CULTURE.
