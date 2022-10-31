The politics of other countries are generally pretty inscrutable to outsiders, but Bolsonaro certainly seemed quite bad for some very obvious reasons that didn't require an understanding of complicated nuance.
Good Lula won in Brazil, good there doesn't seem to be an unfolding coup, and as importantly, good that it seems that the Western Blob was not actually trying to undermine Lula. A rare thing when there's a leftist politician in Central/South America!
Biden's foreign policy leans towards do the right thing more than any president in my lifetime, as far as I can tell. Interesting the usual suspects weren't screeching against Lula this time, nonetheless. The Blob is better understood as an entity with its own preferred outcomes, not one that the US president necessarily controls.