Quiet Quitting

In Portland, Ore., vehicle thefts have soared, and the police say they are focused on other crimes. Now victims are helping each other track down their own cars.In that subhed we have the rare "police say" rather than an assertion of fact.
Later:
In Portland, the brazenness of the crimes, inattention from the police and desperation of residents who suddenly find themselves missing one of their most valuable possessions have led many to take matters into their own hands.Doesn't ever come out and say it, but at least a bit of reporter skepticism towards the basic police line of, "WE ARE SO BUSY BATTLING ANTIFA AND BEING HOSPITALIZED FROM RAINBOW FENTANYL EXPOSURE THAT WE CAN'T POSSIBLE SOLVE NON-IMAGINARY CRIMES."