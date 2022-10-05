Of Course They Support Walker

I can (barely) imagine voting for a Republican governor over some despicable Democrat. An executive has a lot of power and state/local politics don't always neatly dovetail with national politics. A competent not completely evil Republican governor certainly could be superior to an incompetent corrupt Democrat. Senator? Any asshole who votes the right way is fine.
Walker continues to chip away at brand "family values," that's the worst price they'll pay for him, but he is hardly the first to do that. Less their brand than it used to be, but it's hard to completely nudge reporters off that script. Few of them really care about the things they claim to care about - and none of them really believe abortion is murder as they love to say - but that's a slightly different issue.
Not even Newt could nudge them off script, but of course not, because they covered for him, were on board with his agenda, and he was an excellent source.