I certainly don't like that our "foreign policy" and associated rhetoric (not just in government, but echoed by the press) distinguishes a bit too obviously between good dictators (our bastards) and bad governments (often not even dictators, just ones that won't sell their lithium supply for a nickel, or whatever). However, if that's how it has to be, it's reasonable to expect that our bastards are, in fact, ours, at the very least.
Above my pay grade a bit, but I don't think there's any basis to justify our long relationship with Saudi Arabia. Even less now, of course.