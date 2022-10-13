Thursday, October 13, 2022

Immortal Rich Boomers

Mitchell is 75 and surely knows people afflicted with various disabling ailments, including strokes. She surely knows that you can have an auditory processing problem which is not accompanied by any cognitive limitations. She surely has peers and friends who require and receive numerous perfectly reasonable accomodations. Some of them are probably currently serving senators! Mitchell's just quoting here, of course, but she is choosing what to emphasize.
by Atrios at 10:15