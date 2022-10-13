Mitchell's just quoting here, of course, but she is choosing what to emphasize.
On Fetterman’s use of closed captioning during intvw, @DashaBurns: “There was a big difference between when the closed captioning was on and when it was off…before cameras were rolling. That's where it seemed that he had a hard time understanding...without the CC on.” #AMRstaff— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 12, 2022
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Immortal Rich Boomers
Mitchell is 75 and surely knows people afflicted with various disabling ailments, including strokes. She surely knows that you can have an auditory processing problem which is not accompanied by any cognitive limitations. She surely has peers and friends who require and receive numerous perfectly reasonable accomodations. Some of them are probably currently serving senators!
by Atrios at 10:15