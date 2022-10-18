Larry spent years pushing the "young men won't work" view, and since reality has overtaken that, he's pushing the "young people are working, but they're fucking lazy" view.
Given dismal productivity growth, likely caused by quiet quitting, wage inflation will have to come down significantly if sustained months near 2 percent inflation is to be attained. I do not understand the basis for believing this is likely without a meaningful recession. 10/10— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 17, 2022
Because he is a big brained economist this is what his advanced economic models run through a supercomputer tell him. Haha, no, he's just reading nonsense trend pieces and mainlining gibberish from CNBC just like every other cranky loser old person.
If you use Amazon, click this first!