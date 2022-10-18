Tuesday, October 18, 2022

"Quiet Quitting"

Powerful old people love running with, "The problems of the society we created are the fault of the young." Rather obvious why, but it's worth observing. Larry spent years pushing the "young men won't work" view, and since reality has overtaken that, he's pushing the "young people are working, but they're fucking lazy" view. 

Because he is a big brained economist this is what his advanced economic models run through a supercomputer tell him. Haha, no, he's just reading nonsense trend pieces and mainlining gibberish from CNBC just like every other cranky loser old person.


If you use Amazon, click this first!
by Atrios at 10:15