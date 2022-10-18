The Excluded View

Worth noting for no particular reason (ok publishing Christopher Caldwell) that the New York Times publishes way more extreme right wing figures than "extreme" left wing ones, and by extreme left I mean, "to the left of Nancy Pelosi."
Debate me, you cowards, in the marketplace ideas. That marketplace might have expanded slightly in 20 years, but still hasn't expanded much beyond how I used to describe it, as admitting the whole range of views from The (old) New Republic to the Free Republic.
I'd somehow missed that Caldwell wasn't just someone they published regularly, but actually a "contributing opinion writer" who seems to have a 10 pieces (or so) per year gig.
Among other things, he's affiliated with Coup Central, the Claremont Institute.