Stupidest Man Alive

Here it is: Twitter engineers were told today to *print out* their last 30 to 60 days of code, so they could show it to Elon Musk himself.— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) October 28, 2022
Then they were told wait, no, actually, please shred all that code you just printed out.
Subscribe to read ➡️https://t.co/ad9XTdVQhJ pic.twitter.com/sbO8tD8hGN
This is Elon pretending he's a software engineer, and then someone pointing out that this is the stupidest fucking idea ever and no real software engineer would ask it.
Happy Friday all. pic.twitter.com/Rk9m1v1hmu— Leah Culver (@leahculver) October 28, 2022