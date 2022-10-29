Tech Bros And Pundits And Donald Trump Have A Lot In Common

Just a ridiculous person at a ridiculous newspaper. Celebrate my wrongness! Celebrate this guy we hired despite his wrongness! Celebrate his intellectual journey from being completely wrong to mostly wrong! Let our elite pundits just lie to our readers! It's just like, opinion, man. Buy a newspaper, for democracy!
The common theme is, I am an expert in this thing I have spent 10 minutes thinking about, and if I ever change my mind, I was right to be wrong and you were wrong to be right. My vibes are perfect, they provide the answers to every question.
Also lying is okay, if the right people are doing it.
Actually Bret Stephens was worse than an agnostic -- which, given the facts available, would be bad enough. Stephens compared climate scientists to Stalin. And then, *after he did that,* the New York Times hired him, and published a climate falsehood in his very first column.— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 28, 2022