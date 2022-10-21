Friday, October 21, 2022

The Ancestors

Got sucked into a free trial of ancestry.com. Never been hugely interested in all of that, but there are bits of half remembered family lore I was told about when I was young that I was mildly interested in confirm/reaffirming.

Didn't spent a lot of time on it, and no major effort to confirm most of what was being suggested to me, but the father's side family lore was basically correct: Romanian Jews fled to England in the 1860s or so, with some local non-Jewish lasses in the mix.

I had thought Black was a simple immigrant name, just chosen to be easy to spell in the new country. It is that, in a way, but also just a direct translation from the Romanian name: Negru.

Maternal grandmother's background a bit of a mystery (to me) still, but I was surprised that the grandfather's side goes all the way back to the 17th century in the US, originating in Wales.

by Atrios at 15:30