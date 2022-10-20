The Sorting Hat And Fascism

A minor problem with the upper ranks of liberalism (as many things) being dominated by people who went to fancy schools, many of whom are very invested in the sorting hat aspect of fancy schools, is that a deep belief in this version of meritocracy isn't too far from a basic conservative/fascist view of The Natural Order Of Things.
No I'm not saying that "liberals are the real fascists," just that peaking when you're 20, combined with ageing out of relevance and the associated midlife crisis, explains the small but real liberal-to-fash-curious pipeline.
I deserve my success, and people should know their place.
Some people buy a fancy sports car, some people buy caliper sets and start screaming about The Kids Today for disrespecting them.