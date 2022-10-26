Violating The Sacred Rules Of The Federal Justice System

Two weeks before an election, that new insidery Republican DC news outlet, spawned from the various other insidery Republican DC news outlets, is reporting that a sitting Democratic senator is UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION.
I don't think journalists are obligated to obey these fake rules about not announcing such things or taking visible actions close to elections, of course, but I do think more of them should not pretend they are actually rules that are followed. We have a couple VERY RECENT examples highlighting how silly this notion is.