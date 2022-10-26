We're Not Perfect, But Imagine What Garbage Other People Must Be

I keep returning to this, but whenever you see elite political journalists and pundits just assume Real Americans are completely sociopathic garbage people, and do objective debate analysis, or similar, based on that assumption, it stems partially from beliefs they have about their own class of wealthy elite educated numpties.
Basically, we are the best America has to offer - smartest, most moral, most considerate - and if my friends and I are a bunch of racist assholes, just imagine what Cletus down at the diner must be like!