Before Trump, There Was Palin

I'm not comparing the personalities, though they are comparable, I'm comparing the media treatment. Politico back then was basically the Sarah Palin daily. The guys that ran the place called her something like, "The Most Important Political Force In America" (sorry, it's a holiday, I'm not looking it up). Her every facebook post got the kind of attention Trump's tweets once did.
Context matters, and the context of all-Palin-all-the-time and centering the Tea Party was the country had just overwhelmingly elected an African-American guy named Barack Hussein Obama. He won Indiana!, with huge margins in the House and even 60 votes (briefly) in the Senate.
There's no level of Democratic success that can stop our political press from centering these weirdos, even as they become actual Nazis.
By Sarah.