Tesla Inc. is making its controversial driver-assistance system available to customers previously deemed not safe enough behind the wheel to test it out.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the system Tesla calls Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who’s bought the option and requests it from their car screen. Until now, some paying customers have been blocked from accessing the feature known as FSD because they didn’t score high enough on metrics Tesla uses to set insurance rates.
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Dangerous Narcissists
People are being mean to Lonnie on twitter, so he's gonna send his cars to kill your kids.
