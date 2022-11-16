PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who refused to concede defeat and inspired a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election culminating in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, officially declared on Tuesday night that he is running to retake the White House in 2024.The last paragraph is filled with justifying links (if you click through). Fine of course but shouldn't be unncessary.
...
And he has profoundly altered the tenor of American public life — shattering long-held standards of decorum and civility with often shocking attacks on political rivals, judges and reporters. He has frequently made racist and antisemitic remarks, mocked people with disabilities and denigrated developing countries, bragged about sexual assault and paid hush money to a porn star, praised dictators, declined to disavow extremists, inspired his supporters to resort to violence and defended white supremacists and Jan. 6 rioters.
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Better
A big problem with political journalism has been the unwillingness to accurately describe things. This was true before Trump, but the treatment of him made it more obvious to people who probably hadn't noticed as much. If there's a video of a man fucking a chicken, it's appropriate to call him a chicken fucker, even if he's the president, or ex-president. WaPo has obviously had some style discussions. We'll see if they stick to it:
