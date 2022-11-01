Caravans Of Doom

Remember them? Wonder why they stopped.
Somehow we went from inflation back to crime. Did Dark Brandon cure inflation? I can't keep up.
If you ask reporters - and actually get some sort of answer - why they talk about whatever Republicans want to talk about that day, some version of, "they're good at it," is what you get.
Yes they're good at manipulating you and your colleagues. Congratulations.
Of course you go to elections with the press corps you have, not the one you want, so it is true that Democrats should be "better" at this game, as what choice do they have? But it's hardly a defense of journalism!