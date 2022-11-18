Later on Thursday, amid an apparent scramble by management to avoid losing too many workers to the ultimatum, Musk sent an email to staff attempting to clarify his position on remote work, according to text of the email obtained by CNN from a Twitter employee who asked not to be identified.Basically someone got through his thick skull for about 7 seconds that the "no work from home" thing wasn't going to fly, so he sent out a somewhat softened policy. Then his lizard brain kicked in and he "ruined" it by informing managers they'd all open themselves up for firing if they ever allowed it.
"Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution," Musk said in the email, adding that workers would be expected to attend in-person meetings no less than once a month.
Twenty minutes later, Musk sent a follow up email saying: "At risk of stating the obvious, any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company."
Friday, November 18, 2022
Musk'd
Much hilarity in the Musk/Twitter saga. As I said years ago, Musk is just Nerd Trump. I thought this was a good example of the genius brain at work.
