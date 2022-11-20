Not The Moment

You can do that at any moment, people! And most of you will go back to complaining about "bail reform" or "woke prosecutors" tomorrow.
Shoutout to Elizabeth Holmes whose upcoming incarceration has apparently suddenly alerted a whole army of columnists and DC pundits in the year 2022 to the fact women having babies does not cancel their jail terms— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 19, 2022
The worst is people saying that because she basically stole from rich people her sentence should be lower. Who the hell do you think chain store shoplifters are stealing from?
Thousands of examples of seemingly unfair sentences to choose from. You can really pick one from local news headlines every day if this is a subject that interests you.