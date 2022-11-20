Sunday, November 20, 2022

Not The Moment

The rare incarceration of privileged white people should not be the moment when the commentariat discovers the unfairness of prison sentences or the horrific conditions of prison life. You can do that at any moment, people! And most of you will go back to complaining about "bail reform" or "woke prosecutors" tomorrow.

The worst is people saying that because she basically stole from rich people her sentence should be lower. Who the hell do you think chain store shoplifters are stealing from?

Thousands of examples of seemingly unfair sentences to choose from. You can really pick one from local news headlines every day if this is a subject that interests you.
by Atrios at 15:00