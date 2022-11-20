The Kids Today And Their Music

My thing with Sheeran is that I am genuinely confused about why he is so popular. I don't mean in the sense that I think his music sucks and I can't believe people like his shit music. My opinion about the quality of his music is unimportant and lots of shit music is popular. I mean genuinely I don't understand it.
The general appeal of such things usually isn't so alien to me even when they don't appeal to me (at this point in my life, most very popular pop music doesn't). That Sheeran is the biggest pop star on the planet, or at least was for a time, is genuinely weird to me.