Oh No My Apes

It's failed as a payment system (except to do crime and tax evasion), and it's even failing as a crime system because the Feds have basically figured out how track the money (a bit above my pay grade) when they try. That leaves the ponzi scheme.
From what I can figure out, the latest flameout basically involves just stealing customer money, leveraging that, and watching it all disappear. The warning signs should have been, "how is what is basically a way for people to trade beanie babies for baseball cards worth $20 billion." Also beanie babies and baseball cards are real, so that would've been better.
Lots of aspects (including that SBF was working fast to set himself up quite the personal PR machine, semafor included and dabbling in politics in ways transparent and not), but really every time someone figures out how to obtain ridiculous amounts of leverage it is probably going to blow up. And our elites really should recognize they have more responsibility, with more consequences than a few jokes on the internet, when they do shit like this.
Tony Blair and Bill Clinton on the same stage (and SBF.) You don’t see that very often these days, eh? pic.twitter.com/Vt5pn6egHn— Dan Keeler (@dankeeler) April 28, 2022