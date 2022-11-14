Mr. Kelly said he made clear to Mr. Trump that there were serious legal and ethical issues with what he wanted. He said that despite the president’s expressed desires to have Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe investigated by the I.R.S., he believes that he led Mr. Trump during his tenure as chief of staff to forgo trying to have such investigations conducted.Cable news and similar is a game rigged against Dems, but they still have to play it. It's bad that almost every day "we" talk about whatever Republicans want to talk about that day, and not having some people who are willing to throw absolute shit fits at appropriate times, and to carry on doing it for weeks, not days, is part of it.
After Mr. Kelly left the administration, Mr. Comey was informed in 2019 that his 2017 returns were being audited, and Mr. McCabe learned in 2021 that his 2019 returns were being audited. At the time both audits occurred, the I.R.S. was led by a Trump political appointee.
Monday, November 14, 2022
Sounds Bad
Dems really need to have a couple of people who are willing to put on their Lindsey Graham game face and go apoplectic about this stuff on cable news all day every day.
