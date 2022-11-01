It is possible to overreach, of course, but the basic idea conservatives understand that Dems don't is that, in politics, you're either on offense or on defense, and offense almost always looks better than defense. When Republicans start squealing and throwing hissy fits when Dems throw a tiny punch, Dems cower, but that's the way Republicans play defense, and they look like idiots when they do it.
It is true that they are very good at flopping around on the field and calling on the ref (played by Morning Joseph and the Washington Post editorial board) to hand out a red card, but you can recognize that for what it is.
And offense is more, "you're assholes," not, "please stop being assholes."